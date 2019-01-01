ñol

Miller/Howard High Income
(NYSE:HIE)
10.52
-0.09[-0.85%]
Last update: 11:15AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10.48 - 10.58
52 Week High/Low9.42 - 11.46
Open / Close10.52 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 18.7M
Vol / Avg.20.3K / 41K
Mkt Cap196.6M
P/E2.3
50d Avg. Price10.68
Div / Yield0.58/5.43%
Payout Ratio12.15
EPS-
Total Float-

Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE), Dividends

Miller/Howard High Income issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Miller/Howard High Income generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.16%

Annual Dividend

$0.5760

Last Dividend

May 20

Next Dividend

Jun 22
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Miller/Howard High Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Miller/Howard High Income (HIE) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 1, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 22, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Miller/Howard High Income (HIE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Miller/Howard High Income (HIE). The last dividend payout was on May 31, 2022 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Miller/Howard High Income (HIE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Miller/Howard High Income (HIE). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on May 31, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE)?
A

The most current yield for Miller/Howard High Income (HIE) is 5.16% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

