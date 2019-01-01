QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/33K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.84 - 9.96
Mkt Cap
74.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
7.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
HHG Capital Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

HHG Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HHG Capital (HHGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HHG Capital (NASDAQ: HHGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HHG Capital's (HHGC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HHG Capital.

Q

What is the target price for HHG Capital (HHGC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HHG Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for HHG Capital (HHGC)?

A

The stock price for HHG Capital (NASDAQ: HHGC) is $9.94 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:35:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HHG Capital (HHGC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HHG Capital.

Q

When is HHG Capital (NASDAQ:HHGC) reporting earnings?

A

HHG Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HHG Capital (HHGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HHG Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does HHG Capital (HHGC) operate in?

A

HHG Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.