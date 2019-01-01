QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.09 - 2.09
Mkt Cap
582M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
363.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Hafnia Ltd is a shipping company. It provides transportation of oil and oil products and also owns and operates oil product tankers. It offers fleet and bunkers services. The group operates through four segments namely LR2 Product Tankers, LR1 Product Tankers, MR Product Tankers, and Handy segment. It generates maximum revenue from the MR Product Tankers segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hafnia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hafnia (HFIAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hafnia (OTCPK: HFIAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hafnia's (HFIAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hafnia.

Q

What is the target price for Hafnia (HFIAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hafnia

Q

Current Stock Price for Hafnia (HFIAF)?

A

The stock price for Hafnia (OTCPK: HFIAF) is $1.6025 last updated Thu Jun 18 2020 14:27:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hafnia (HFIAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hafnia.

Q

When is Hafnia (OTCPK:HFIAF) reporting earnings?

A

Hafnia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hafnia (HFIAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hafnia.

Q

What sector and industry does Hafnia (HFIAF) operate in?

A

Hafnia is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.