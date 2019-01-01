HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HEXO
HEXO Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO) was reported by Jefferies on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HEXO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO) was provided by Jefferies, and HEXO upgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HEXO, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HEXO was filed on January 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HEXO (HEXO) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price HEXO (HEXO) is trading at is $0.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
