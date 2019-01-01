ñol

Hawaiian Electric Indus
(NYSE:HE)
42.46
-0.51[-1.19%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low42.46 - 42.46
52 Week High/Low37.94 - 45.53
Open / Close42.46 / -
Float / Outstanding97.1M / 109.4M
Vol / Avg.2.6K / 399.9K
Mkt Cap4.6B
P/E18.76
50d Avg. Price42.52
Div / Yield1.4/3.26%
Payout Ratio59.83
EPS0.63
Total Float97.1M

Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE), Dividends

Hawaiian Electric Indus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hawaiian Electric Indus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.32%

Annual Dividend

$1.4

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hawaiian Electric Indus Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hawaiian Electric Indus (HE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hawaiian Electric Indus. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.35 on June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Hawaiian Electric Indus (HE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Hawaiian Electric Indus ($HE) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Hawaiian Electric Indus (HE) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Hawaiian Electric Indus (HE) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Hawaiian Electric Indus (HE) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.35

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE)?
A

Hawaiian Electric Indus has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hawaiian Electric Indus (HE) was $0.35 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.

