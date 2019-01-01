Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Healthcare Triangle
Healthcare Triangle Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ: HCTI) was reported by EF Hutton on March 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting HCTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 441.64% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ: HCTI) was provided by EF Hutton, and Healthcare Triangle initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Healthcare Triangle, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Healthcare Triangle was filed on March 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.00. The current price Healthcare Triangle (HCTI) is trading at is $0.74, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
