Hasbro
(NASDAQ:HAS)
89.87
00
At close: Jun 2
89.87
00
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low80.72 - 105.73
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding115.7M / 139.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3M
Mkt Cap12.5B
P/E33.29
50d Avg. Price87.29
Div / Yield2.8/3.12%
Payout Ratio100.74
EPS0.44
Total Float115.7M

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), Dividends

Hasbro issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hasbro generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.98%

Annual Dividend

$2.8

Last Dividend

May 2

Next Dividend

Jul 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hasbro Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hasbro (HAS) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Hasbro (HAS) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Hasbro ($HAS) will be on August 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Hasbro (HAS) shares by August 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Hasbro (HAS) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Hasbro (HAS) will be on July 29, 2022 and will be $0.70

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)?
A

The most current yield for Hasbro (HAS) is 3.09% and is payable next on August 15, 2022

