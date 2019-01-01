QQQ
Range
18.47 - 19.62
Vol / Avg.
764.3K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.97 - 31.38
Mkt Cap
948.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.44
P/E
-
EPS
-1.81
Shares
51.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Hawaiian Holdings Inc provides air transportation for passengers and cargo. Its primary asset is the sole ownership of Hawaiian Airlines. Routes are principally focused on transportation between the Hawaiian Islands, United States, and the South Pacific regions of Asia and Australia. In addition, it operates various charter flights. The company markets through several distribution channels, including its own website, travel agencies, and wholesale distributors. Partnerships have been established with other airlines to accommodate customers, and the company also participates in a frequent-flyer program. Flights in the United States constitute approximately three fourth of total revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.660-1.370 0.2900
REV522.020M494.738M-27.282M

Hawaiian Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hawaiian Holdings (HA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hawaiian Holdings's (HA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hawaiian Holdings (HA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) was reported by Cowen & Co. on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting HA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.19% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hawaiian Holdings (HA)?

A

The stock price for Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) is $18.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hawaiian Holdings (HA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 13, 2020.

Q

When is Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) reporting earnings?

A

Hawaiian Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Hawaiian Holdings (HA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hawaiian Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Hawaiian Holdings (HA) operate in?

A

Hawaiian Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.