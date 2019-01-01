Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hawaiian Holdings beat estimated earnings by 1.17%, reporting an EPS of $-2.54 versus an estimate of $-2.57.

Revenue was up $295.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 8.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hawaiian Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.66 -1.33 -1.95 -3.72 EPS Actual -1.37 -0.95 -1.44 -3.85 Revenue Estimate 522.02M 488.84M 386.24M 194.56M Revenue Actual 494.74M 508.85M 410.78M 182.22M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.