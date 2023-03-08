Sonder Holdings And 2 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones dipped around 575 points on Tuesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Good Times Restaurants

SVP of Operations Donald L Stack bought a total of 1,160 shares at an average price of $2.88. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.34 thousand. What’s Happening: Good Times Restaurants posted a Q1 loss of $0.01 per share.

Good Times Restaurants posted a Q1 loss of $0.01 per share. What Good Times Restaurants Does: Good Times Restaurants Inc is engaged in developing, owning, operating, and franchising hamburger-oriented drive-through restaurants.

Sonder Holdings

: Chief Accounting Officer Christopher Michael Berry acquired a total 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.04. The insider spent around $15.6 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Sonder named Dominique Bourgault as Chief Financial Officer.

: Sonder named Dominique Bourgault as Chief Financial Officer. What Sonder Holdings Does: Sonder Holdings Inc is engaged in providing hospitality through its tech-enabled services. It offers several accommodation options ranging from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments.

MetaWorks Platforms

: Director Shelly Marie Murphy acquired a total of 900,000 shares at an average price of $0.10. To acquire these shares, it cost around $90 thousand. What’s Happening : The company’s stock gained 13% over the past month.

: The company’s stock gained 13% over the past month. What MetaWorks Platforms Does: MetaWorks Platforms Inc is a full-service blockchain and Web3 development platform provider.

