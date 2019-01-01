QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Genetron Holdings Ltd is an oncology company in China. It is specialized in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The company's operating segment includes Diagnosis and monitoring - provision for LDT services; Diagnosis and monitoring - sale of IVD products and Development services. It generates maximum revenue from the Diagnosis and monitoring - provision for LDT services segment.

Genetron Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genetron Holdings (GTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ: GTH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genetron Holdings's (GTH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genetron Holdings (GTH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ: GTH) was reported by BTIG on July 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting GTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 530.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genetron Holdings (GTH)?

A

The stock price for Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ: GTH) is $3.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genetron Holdings (GTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genetron Holdings.

Q

When is Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) reporting earnings?

A

Genetron Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Genetron Holdings (GTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genetron Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Genetron Holdings (GTH) operate in?

A

Genetron Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.