Ballers Sports Startup Raises $20M Backed By Andre Agassi, Sloane Stephens And NBA Star Tyrese Maxey, Launches Luxe Athletic Venues Nationwide

Ballers, a U.S.-based startup creating upscale indoor sports and entertainment venues, has raised $20 million in a Series A round from venture firms and a star-studded roster of professional athletes. Investors include tennis legends Andre Agassi, Kim Clijsters, and Sloane Stephens, alongside NBA star Tyrese Maxey and retired NFL safety Malcolm Jenkins, Forbes reports.

The company's first 55,000-square-foot facility will open in Philadelphia next month at Battery, a mixed-use development built on the site of a former power plant in the city's Fishtown neighborhood. According to Forbes, the facility will include six pickleball courts, three padel courts, two squash courts, four golf simulators, a turf field, and a putting green with sand bunkers.

Don't Miss:

Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

Inspired by Uber and Airbnb – Deloitte's fastest-growing software company is transforming 7 billion smartphones into income-generating assets – with $1,000 you can invest at just $0.30/share!

Guests will also enjoy a full-service restaurant and two bars. Forbes says that the concept is designed for urban professionals, competitive players, and casual athletes seeking elevated recreation.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Founders with Deep Roots in Finance and Real Estate

Ballers was co-founded by Daniel Bassichis of Vero Capital and David Gutstadt of Good City Studio, two former Goldman Sachs GS colleagues. According to Forbes, their vision connects hospitality, athleticism, and socialization to reflect a broader cultural trend toward lifestyle-driven venues.

Bassichis has worked with athletes since 2008 when he partnered with NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson to launch Admiral Capital Group, which later became Vero Capital. His experience helped draw athlete investors including FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes, Arizona Cardinals lineman Beachum, and Professional Pickleball Association standout Connor Garnett, Forbes says.

Sharp Alpha and RHC Group led the round, offering both capital and strategic backing to help Ballers expand into key U.S. markets. According to Forbes, the funding follows a $7 million raise that supported the construction of the Philadelphia venue.

Trending: Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold.

Ballers is Positioned to Lead in Pickleball, Padel, and ‘Sportainment'

Forbes says that some of Ballers' athlete-investors are taking an active role in shaping the brand's community presence. According to Bassichis, several players are blending philanthropy, lifestyle, and visibility with their capital commitments. "They're not just passive investors. They want to get involved. They want to help. They want to promote it," Bassichis said. "They want to weave in philanthropy and community into the investments."

Maxey is set to host an event at the Philadelphia venue to support low-income families and other personal causes. Stephens will host foundation-related events and plans to sell her own beauty care line through Ballers, and Garnett will lead clinics at various future club locations, according to Forbes. Beachum, also an art collector, intends to use Ballers as a platform to display curated pieces from his collection.

See Also: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation

In addition to athlete-led initiatives, Ballers plans to monetize access through a hybrid model. Memberships will be available for those looking to use high-end gym facilities, locker rooms, and other exclusive perks. At the same time, Forbes says that the clubs will remain accessible to the public for individual court bookings, dining, and private event rentals, creating a flexible ecosystem that appeals to both casual guests and serious athletes.

Ballers plans to open a second location in Boston's Seaport District in August, with Miami and Los Angeles venues scheduled by the middle of next year. Each site will replicate the flagship format, positioning the company firmly in the emerging ‘sportainment' category, Forbes reports.

Read Next:

Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Deloitte's fastest-growing software company partners with Amazon, Walmart & Target – Many are rushing to grab 4,000 of its pre-IPO shares for just $0.30/share!

Image: Shutterstock