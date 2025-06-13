SEC Taps Crypto Insider Jamie Selway To Lead Trading Division

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday named Jamie Selway as its new Director of the Division of Trading and Markets, signaling a notable move toward engaging crypto-savvy leadership at the regulatory helm.

Selway, a recognized figure in market structure and digital assets, will assume the position on June 17, 2025.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said Selway brings “decades of industry experience in market structure and across multiple asset classes,” adding, "I look forward to working with him to protect our markets and ensure the agency's regulations balance costs and benefits."

Selway has a long history in financial markets and digital asset innovation.

Notably, he served on the board of Skew, a crypto analytics firm acquired by Coinbase COIN in 2021.

He also advised Protego Trust Bank, a crypto custodian chartered by the OCC, reinforcing his direct exposure to the institutional crypto space.

His advisory roles across fintech platforms have made him a known advocate for integrating digital assets into traditional finance.

In a statement, Selway acknowledged the SEC's evolving stance: "Chairman Atkins is bringing about a ‘new day' at the SEC. I thank him for selecting me to lead Trading and Markets at this exciting and pivotal time. Together, we will promote the SEC's mission and enable innovation, to the benefit of our nation's investors."

Selway's appointment comes at a time when the SEC is grappling with the integration of cryptocurrencies into U.S. capital markets.

His crypto-native background is expected to help the agency navigate emerging challenges around tokenized assets, decentralized finance, and exchange infrastructure.

Previously, Selway was a partner at Sophron Advisors, and earlier held senior roles at Investment Technology Group, White Cap Trading, and Archipelago.

He also spent time at Goldman Sachs GS in equity derivatives research. Selway has testified before Congress and served on multiple regulatory committees.

With a master's in financial mathematics from the University of Chicago and a bachelor's in mathematics and European history from Washington & Lee University, Selway also brings academic rigor to the role.

