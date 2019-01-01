1847 Goedeker Inc is an e-commerce destination for home furnishings, appliances, furniture, home goods, and related products. It sells various products such as refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers and dryers. The firm's brand portfolio consists of Bosch, Whirlpool, GE, Maytag, LG, Samsung, Sharp, and Kitchen Aid, among others.