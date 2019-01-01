QQQ
Range
1.82 - 1.99
Vol / Avg.
2M/2.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.77 - 16.82
Mkt Cap
194.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.96
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
106.4M
Outstanding
1847 Goedeker Inc is an e-commerce destination for home furnishings, appliances, furniture, home goods, and related products. It sells various products such as refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers and dryers. The firm's brand portfolio consists of Bosch, Whirlpool, GE, Maytag, LG, Samsung, Sharp, and Kitchen Aid, among others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

1847 Goedeker Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 1847 Goedeker (GOED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 1847 Goedeker (AMEX: GOED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 1847 Goedeker's (GOED) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 1847 Goedeker.

Q

What is the target price for 1847 Goedeker (GOED) stock?

A

The latest price target for 1847 Goedeker (AMEX: GOED) was reported by Lake Street on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting GOED to rise to within 12 months (a possible 173.22% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 1847 Goedeker (GOED)?

A

The stock price for 1847 Goedeker (AMEX: GOED) is $1.83 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 1847 Goedeker (GOED) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1847 Goedeker.

Q

When is 1847 Goedeker (AMEX:GOED) reporting earnings?

A

1847 Goedeker’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is 1847 Goedeker (GOED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 1847 Goedeker.

Q

What sector and industry does 1847 Goedeker (GOED) operate in?

A

1847 Goedeker is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.