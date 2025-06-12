Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Huawei 'Has Got China Covered' If US Backs Off, Despite American Tech Being 'Generation Ahead'

Nvidia NVDA CEO Jensen Huang commented on Huawei’s growing influence in China and predicted that robotics and autonomous vehicles will dominate the coming years.

What Happened: Huang shared his insights at the Viva Tech conference in Paris, as reported by CNBC on Thursday. Huang expressed concern that if the U.S. continues to enforce AI semiconductor restrictions on China, Huawei could leverage its position in the world’s second-largest economy. “Our technology is a generation ahead of theirs,” Huang told CNBC, but warned that Huawei could dominate if the U.S. chooses not to engage with China.

Huang stressed the importance of global AI developers using the American technology stack rather than China’s. He warned of potential long-term implications if the U.S. loses a significant portion of the world’s AI researchers.

He further emphasized that the 2020s will be defined by the rapid growth of autonomous vehicles (AVs), robotics, and autonomous machines.

Nvidia, a major player in the driverless vehicle market, provides hardware as well as software solutions for AVs. This market is seeing increased activity, with Alphabet’s GOOG GOOGL Waymo operating robotaxi services in several U.S. cities and Chinese companies like Baidu BIDU and Pony.ai running their own robotaxi fleets.

Why It Matters: The Nvidia CEO also praised the European AI market and stated that it “EU is going to be a very large market for AI”. Just a day before Huang’s statement, the company announced the launch of an AI factory and cloud marketplace in Europe, partnering with major players like BMW and Mercedes. This expansion is a clear indication of Nvidia’s commitment to AI and robotics development in the region.

Moreover, Nvidia is also playing a key role in the global AI landscape. The company is sponsoring the ambitious UK plan to train 7.5 million workers in AI by 2030, as unveiled by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This initiative further solidifies Nvidia’s position as a leader in the AI and robotics industry, aligning with Huang’s vision of the upcoming decade.

On a year-to-date basis, Nvidia stock climbed 3.27%.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.