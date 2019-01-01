Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Generac Hldgs
Generac Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $370.00 expecting GNRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.69% upside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Generac Hldgs initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Generac Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Generac Hldgs was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Generac Hldgs (GNRC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $370.00. The current price Generac Hldgs (GNRC) is trading at is $268.72, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
