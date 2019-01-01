Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Greenlane Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 142.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $12.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Greenlane Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 -0.14 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.23 -0.22 -0.36 Revenue Estimate 57.49M 43.73M 35.54M 36.26M Revenue Actual 56.02M 41.31M 34.72M 34.01M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.