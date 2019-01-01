ñol

Greenlane Hldgs
(NASDAQ:GNLN)
0.2959
00
At close: Jun 2
0.30
0.0041[1.39%]
After Hours: 7:03PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.25 - 5.49
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding103M / 106.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.1M
Mkt Cap31.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.41
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.09
Total Float103M

Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Greenlane Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 17

EPS

$-0.170

Quarterly Revenue

$46.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$46.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Greenlane Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 142.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $12.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Greenlane Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 -0.14 -0.07
EPS Actual -0.09 -0.23 -0.22 -0.36
Revenue Estimate 57.49M 43.73M 35.54M 36.26M
Revenue Actual 56.02M 41.31M 34.72M 34.01M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Greenlane Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) reporting earnings?
A

Greenlane Hldgs (GNLN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 17, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Greenlane Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:GNLN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $49.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

