Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Greenlane Hldgs
Greenlane Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ: GNLN) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on March 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting GNLN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 575.90% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ: GNLN) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Greenlane Hldgs maintained their speculative buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Greenlane Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Greenlane Hldgs was filed on March 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Greenlane Hldgs (GNLN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $2.00. The current price Greenlane Hldgs (GNLN) is trading at is $0.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
