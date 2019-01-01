ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Global Medical REIT
(NYSE:GMRE)
12.96
00
At close: Jun 2
12.96
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.2 - 18.51
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding61.7M / 65.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 436.7K
Mkt Cap849.1M
P/E64.8
50d Avg. Price14.55
Div / Yield0.84/6.48%
Payout Ratio412.5
EPS0.04
Total Float61.7M

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE), Dividends

Global Medical REIT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Global Medical REIT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.41%

Annual Dividend

$0.84

Last Dividend

Mar 25
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Global Medical REIT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Global Medical REIT (GMRE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Medical REIT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on April 8, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Global Medical REIT (GMRE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Medical REIT (GMRE). The last dividend payout was on April 8, 2022 and was $0.21

Q
How much per share is the next Global Medical REIT (GMRE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Medical REIT (GMRE). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on April 8, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)?
A

Global Medical REIT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Global Medical REIT (GMRE) was $0.21 and was paid out next on April 8, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.