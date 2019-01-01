ñol

Graphene Manufacturing Gr
(OTCPK:GMGMF)
2.6467
00
At close: Jun 2
3.05
0.4033[15.24%]
PreMarket: 8:52AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.02 - 8.38
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 78.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 86.6K
Mkt Cap207.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float-

Graphene Manufacturing Gr (OTC:GMGMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Graphene Manufacturing Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$9.1K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Graphene Manufacturing Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Graphene Manufacturing Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Graphene Manufacturing Gr (OTCPK:GMGMF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Graphene Manufacturing Gr

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Graphene Manufacturing Gr (OTCPK:GMGMF)?
A

There are no earnings for Graphene Manufacturing Gr

Q
What were Graphene Manufacturing Gr’s (OTCPK:GMGMF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Graphene Manufacturing Gr

