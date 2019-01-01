GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GasLog Partners beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was down $1.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GasLog Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.24 0.24 0.3 EPS Actual 0.45 0.34 0.10 0.5 Revenue Estimate 89.48M 76.28M 75.08M 79.82M Revenue Actual 88.17M 80.53M 70.35M 87.09M

