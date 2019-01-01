Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Galmed Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.32.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 25.08% drop in the share price the next day.

