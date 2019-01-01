Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals
The latest price target for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) was reported by Raymond James on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GLMD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) was provided by Raymond James, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) is trading at is $0.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
