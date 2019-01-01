Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$2.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Glen Burnie Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) reporting earnings?
Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)?
The Actual EPS was $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Glen Burnie Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:GLBZ) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.