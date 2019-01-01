QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/33.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.61 - 10.1
Mkt Cap
270M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
27.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GigInternational1 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GigInternational1 (GIW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GigInternational1 (NASDAQ: GIW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GigInternational1's (GIW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GigInternational1.

Q

What is the target price for GigInternational1 (GIW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GigInternational1

Q

Current Stock Price for GigInternational1 (GIW)?

A

The stock price for GigInternational1 (NASDAQ: GIW) is $9.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:28:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GigInternational1 (GIW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GigInternational1.

Q

When is GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIW) reporting earnings?

A

GigInternational1 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GigInternational1 (GIW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GigInternational1.

Q

What sector and industry does GigInternational1 (GIW) operate in?

A

GigInternational1 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.