QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.62 - 4.79
Mkt Cap
1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
500.2K
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gib Cap Group Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gib Cap Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gib Cap Group (GIBX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gib Cap Group (OTCQB: GIBX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gib Cap Group's (GIBX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gib Cap Group.

Q

What is the target price for Gib Cap Group (GIBX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gib Cap Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Gib Cap Group (GIBX)?

A

The stock price for Gib Cap Group (OTCQB: GIBX) is $2.05 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:07:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gib Cap Group (GIBX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gib Cap Group.

Q

When is Gib Cap Group (OTCQB:GIBX) reporting earnings?

A

Gib Cap Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gib Cap Group (GIBX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gib Cap Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Gib Cap Group (GIBX) operate in?

A

Gib Cap Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.