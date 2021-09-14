 Skip to main content

BofA Analyst Upgrades DXC Tech, Double Downgrades CGI - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 9:03am   Comments
  • BofA analyst Jason Kupferberg upgraded DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) to Buy from Neutral with a $45 price target, implying a 25.1% upside. 
  • CGI Inc (NYSE: GIB) now trades at a 30% premium to its historical average multiple relative multiple to DXC above the 10-year average. Kupferberg, therefore, switched his preference to DXC, which he believes is "getting close to reaching break-even organic revenue growth."
  • Kupferberg double downgraded CGI to Underperform from Buy with a price target of $95, up from $93, indicating a 4.3% upside.
  • Price Action: DXC shares traded higher by 1.72% at $36.6 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for DXC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Aug 2021SusquehannaUpgradesNeutralPositive
Aug 2021JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DXC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

