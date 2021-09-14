BofA Analyst Upgrades DXC Tech, Double Downgrades CGI - Read Why
- BofA analyst Jason Kupferberg upgraded DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) to Buy from Neutral with a $45 price target, implying a 25.1% upside.
- CGI Inc (NYSE: GIB) now trades at a 30% premium to its historical average multiple relative multiple to DXC above the 10-year average. Kupferberg, therefore, switched his preference to DXC, which he believes is "getting close to reaching break-even organic revenue growth."
- Kupferberg double downgraded CGI to Underperform from Buy with a price target of $95, up from $93, indicating a 4.3% upside.
- Price Action: DXC shares traded higher by 1.72% at $36.6 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for DXC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2021
|B of A Securities
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|Susquehanna
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Positive
|Aug 2021
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underweight
