CGI Smashes Past Q3 Earnings Estimates, Clocks $23.34B Backlog
- CGI Inc (NYSE: GIB) reported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 1% year-on-year to $3.02 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.26 billion. Excluding foreign currency impacts, revenues grew by 3.5% Y/Y.
- The company noted constant currency revenue growth as demand for its services to meet clients' digital agendas continues to accelerate, CEO George D. Schindler stated.
- Robust bookings and cash from operations make it well-positioned to continue driving profitable growth in the future.
- Bookings grew 28% Y/Y to $3.63 billion representing a book-to-bill ratio of 120%. The backlog stood at $23.34 billion.
- Adjusted EBIT margin improved 110 basis points to 15.8%.
- EPS of $1.36 beat the analyst consensus of $0.82.
- CGI generated $418.9 million in operating cash flow and held $1.27 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Price action: GIB shares closed higher by 0.44% at $92.09 on Tuesday.
