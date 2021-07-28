 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CGI Smashes Past Q3 Earnings Estimates, Clocks $23.34B Backlog
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 9:16am   Comments
Share:
CGI Smashes Past Q3 Earnings Estimates, Clocks $23.34B Backlog
  • CGI Inc (NYSE: GIBreported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 1% year-on-year to $3.02 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.26 billion. Excluding foreign currency impacts, revenues grew by 3.5% Y/Y.
  • The company noted constant currency revenue growth as demand for its services to meet clients' digital agendas continues to accelerate, CEO George D. Schindler stated. 
  • Robust bookings and cash from operations make it well-positioned to continue driving profitable growth in the future.
  • Bookings grew 28% Y/Y to $3.63 billion representing a book-to-bill ratio of 120%. The backlog stood at $23.34 billion.
  • Adjusted EBIT margin improved 110 basis points to 15.8%.
  • EPS of $1.36 beat the analyst consensus of $0.82.
  • CGI generated $418.9 million in operating cash flow and held $1.27 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Price action: GIB shares closed higher by 0.44% at $92.09 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GIB)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com