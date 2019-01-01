ñol

Green Growth Brands
(OTCEM:GGBXF)
~0
00
At close: May 12
0.0001
~0[9900.00%]
After Hours: 4:35PM EDT

Green Growth Brands (OTC:GGBXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Green Growth Brands reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 24

EPS

$-0.150

Quarterly Revenue

$21.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$21.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Green Growth Brands using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Green Growth Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is Green Growth Brands (OTCEM:GGBXF) reporting earnings?
A

Green Growth Brands (GGBXF) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 24, 2020 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Green Growth Brands (OTCEM:GGBXF)?
A

Green Growth Brands (GGBXF) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 27, 2019 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $-0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Green Growth Brands’s (OTCEM:GGBXF) revenues?
A

Green Growth Brands (GGBXF) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 27, 2019 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $3.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

