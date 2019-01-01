Green Growth Brands (OTC:GGBXF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Green Growth Brands
Green Growth Brands Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Green Growth Brands (OTCEM: GGBXF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 14, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.10 expecting GGBXF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9999900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Green Growth Brands (OTCEM: GGBXF) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Green Growth Brands initiated their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Green Growth Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Green Growth Brands was filed on February 14, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 14, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Green Growth Brands (GGBXF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.10. The current price Green Growth Brands (GGBXF) is trading at is $0.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
