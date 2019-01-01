GFL Envirn (NYSE:GFL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GFL Envirn
GFL Envirn Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GFL Envirn (NYSE: GFL) was reported by Raymond James on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting GFL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.18% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GFL Envirn (NYSE: GFL) was provided by Raymond James, and GFL Envirn maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GFL Envirn, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GFL Envirn was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GFL Envirn (GFL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $42.00 to $40.00. The current price GFL Envirn (GFL) is trading at is $31.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
