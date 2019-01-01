Guess (NYSE:GES), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 25
EPS
$0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$593.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)
$593.5M
Earnings History
Guess Questions & Answers
When is Guess (NYSE:GES) reporting earnings?
Guess (GES) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Guess (NYSE:GES)?
The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.10.
What were Guess’s (NYSE:GES) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $573.7M, which beat the estimate of $559M.
