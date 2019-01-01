ñol

Gencor Industries
(NASDAQ:GENC)
9.89
-0.09[-0.90%]
At close: Jun 2
10.23
0.3400[3.44%]
After Hours: 9:14AM EDT
Day High/Low9.82 - 10.3
52 Week High/Low9.43 - 13.08
Open / Close10.3 / 9.89
Float / Outstanding7.8M / 14.7M
Vol / Avg.2.7K / 8.3K
Mkt Cap145M
P/E71.29
50d Avg. Price10.1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float7.8M

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC), Dividends

Gencor Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gencor Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 14, 1995
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Gencor Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gencor Industries (GENC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gencor Industries.

Q
What date did I need to own Gencor Industries (GENC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gencor Industries.

Q
How much per share is the next Gencor Industries (GENC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Gencor Industries (GENC) will be on December 14, 1995 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gencor Industries.

