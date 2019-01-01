Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Great Elm Capital
Great Elm Capital Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) was reported by Oppenheimer on April 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GECC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Great Elm Capital initiated their perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Great Elm Capital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Great Elm Capital was filed on April 8, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 8, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Great Elm Capital (GECC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $14.00 to $0.00. The current price Great Elm Capital (GECC) is trading at is $12.54, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
