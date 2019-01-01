ñol

Goodness Growth Holdings
(OTCQX:GDNSF)
1.64
0.0585[3.70%]
At close: Jun 2
1.47
-0.1700[-10.37%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low1.56 - 1.66
52 Week High/Low1.2 - 2.65
Open / Close1.56 / 1.64
Float / Outstanding83.3M / 128.1M
Vol / Avg.53K / 151.9K
Mkt Cap210.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.76
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.11
Total Float-

Goodness Growth Holdings (OTC:GDNSF), Dividends

Goodness Growth Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Goodness Growth Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Goodness Growth Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Goodness Growth Holdings (GDNSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goodness Growth Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Goodness Growth Holdings (GDNSF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goodness Growth Holdings.

Q
How much per share is the next Goodness Growth Holdings (GDNSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goodness Growth Holdings.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Goodness Growth Holdings (OTCQX:GDNSF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goodness Growth Holdings.

