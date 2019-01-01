Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Nov 17
EPS
$0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$115.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$122.6M
Earnings History
Nexters Questions & Answers
When is Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) reporting earnings?
Nexters (GDEV) is scheduled to report earnings on July 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 17, 2021 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)?
The Actual EPS was $-1000.00, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Nexters’s (NASDAQ:GDEV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $109.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
