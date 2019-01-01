GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GoDaddy missed estimated earnings by 2.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $101.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 8.61% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GoDaddy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.40 0.32 0.32 EPS Actual 0.52 0.58 0.27 0.06 Revenue Estimate 970.68M 945.60M 919.70M 885.20M Revenue Actual 1.02B 964.00M 931.30M 901.10M

