Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gannett Co beat estimated earnings by 142.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was down $29.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 1.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gannett Co's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 0.11 -0.36 EPS Actual -0.32 0.11 0.13 -1.06 Revenue Estimate 838.25M 817.60M 791.00M 791.65M Revenue Actual 826.54M 800.18M 804.27M 777.08M

