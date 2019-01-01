Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gannett Co beat estimated earnings by 142.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was down $29.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 1.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gannett Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|0.11
|-0.36
|EPS Actual
|-0.32
|0.11
|0.13
|-1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|838.25M
|817.60M
|791.00M
|791.65M
|Revenue Actual
|826.54M
|800.18M
|804.27M
|777.08M
