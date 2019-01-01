ñol

Gannett Co
(NYSE:GCI)
3.98
0.07[1.79%]
At close: Jun 2
3.98
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low3.88 - 4.02
52 Week High/Low3.54 - 7.05
Open / Close3.93 / 3.98
Float / Outstanding120M / 146.6M
Vol / Avg.934K / 1.3M
Mkt Cap583.4M
P/E97.75
50d Avg. Price4.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float120M

Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Gannett Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.030

Quarterly Revenue

$748.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$748.1M

Earnings Recap

 

Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gannett Co beat estimated earnings by 142.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was down $29.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 1.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gannett Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.02 0.11 -0.36  
EPS Actual -0.32 0.11 0.13 -1.06
Revenue Estimate 838.25M 817.60M 791.00M 791.65M
Revenue Actual 826.54M 800.18M 804.27M 777.08M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Gannett Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) reporting earnings?
A

Gannett Co (GCI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.18, which hit the estimate of $0.18.

Q
What were Gannett Co’s (NYSE:GCI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $774.5M, which missed the estimate of $794.3M.

