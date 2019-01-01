Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gannett Co
Gannett Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) was reported by Citigroup on April 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.50 expecting GCI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -87.44% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) was provided by Citigroup, and Gannett Co downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gannett Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gannett Co was filed on April 6, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gannett Co (GCI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.50. The current price Gannett Co (GCI) is trading at is $3.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
