Global Indemnity Group (NYSE:GBLI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.360
Quarterly Revenue
$130.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$130.5M
Earnings History
Global Indemnity Group Questions & Answers
When is Global Indemnity Group (NYSE:GBLI) reporting earnings?
Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Global Indemnity Group (NYSE:GBLI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
What were Global Indemnity Group’s (NYSE:GBLI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $117M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
