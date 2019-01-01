Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Galiano Gold (AMEX: GAU) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.20 expecting GAU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 411.63% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Galiano Gold (AMEX: GAU) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Galiano Gold maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Galiano Gold, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Galiano Gold was filed on March 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Galiano Gold (GAU) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.80 to $2.20. The current price Galiano Gold (GAU) is trading at is $0.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
