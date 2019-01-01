Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Galiano Gold Questions & Answers
When is Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) reporting earnings?
Galiano Gold (GAU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which missed the estimate of $0.01.
What were Galiano Gold’s (AMEX:GAU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $60.2M, which beat the estimate of $58.4M.
