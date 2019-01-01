QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Gatos Silver Inc is a development and exploration company. It is focused on the production of Cerro Los Gatos Mine and the further exploration and development of the Los Gatos District, both located in Chihuahua, Mexico. The Los Gatos District consists of 14 mineralized zones, including three identified silver- lead-zinc deposits: the Cerro Los Gatos Mine, the Esther deposit, and the Amapola deposit. The other 11 mineralized zones, with over 150 kilometres of outcropping quartz and calcite veins, have at least one mineralization intercept.

Gatos Silver Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gatos Silver (GATO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE: GATO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gatos Silver's (GATO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gatos Silver (GATO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gatos Silver (NYSE: GATO) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting GATO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.61% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gatos Silver (GATO)?

A

The stock price for Gatos Silver (NYSE: GATO) is $3.21 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gatos Silver (GATO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gatos Silver.

Q

When is Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) reporting earnings?

A

Gatos Silver’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Gatos Silver (GATO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gatos Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Gatos Silver (GATO) operate in?

A

Gatos Silver is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.