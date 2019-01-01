GAN (NASDAQ:GAN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GAN beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $9.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 11.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GAN's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.1 -0.13 -0.05 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.2 -0.19 -0.07 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 35.26M 31.92M 31.88M 24.81M Revenue Actual 30.48M 32.26M 34.63M 27.84M

