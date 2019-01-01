GAN (NASDAQ:GAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GAN
GAN Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting GAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 184.09% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GAN (NASDAQ: GAN) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and GAN maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GAN, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GAN was filed on March 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GAN (GAN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.00 to $10.00. The current price GAN (GAN) is trading at is $3.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.