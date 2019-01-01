Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 31
EPS
$0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$19.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$19.6M
Earnings History
Gambling.com Gr Questions & Answers
When is Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB) reporting earnings?
Gambling.com Gr (GAMB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 31, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.07.
What were Gambling.com Gr’s (NASDAQ:GAMB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $10.4M, which beat the estimate of $10.4M.
