Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ:GAMB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ: GAMB) was reported by Truist Securities on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting GAMB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.53% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gambling.com Gr (NASDAQ: GAMB) was provided by Truist Securities, and Gambling.com Gr initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gambling.com Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gambling.com Gr was filed on August 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gambling.com Gr (GAMB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price Gambling.com Gr (GAMB) is trading at is $8.30, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
