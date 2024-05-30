Over $2M Bet On Petco Health and Wellness? Check Out These 4 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Loading... Loading...

The Dow Jones index closed lower by over 400 points on Wednesday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company’s prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Fathom Holdings

The Trade: Fathom Holdings Inc. FTHM Director Scott N Flanders bought a total of 3,766 shares at an average price of $1.71. To acquire these shares, it cost around $6,428.

Director Scott N Flanders bought a total of 3,766 shares at an average price of $1.71. To acquire these shares, it cost around $6,428. What's Happening: On May 28, Fathom Holdings named Jon Gwin as its new COO.

On May 28, Fathom Holdings named Jon Gwin as its new COO. What Fathom Does: Fathom Holdings Inc is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and Software as a Service offering to brokerages and agents by leveraging proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent.

Petco Health and Wellness Company

The Trade: Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF Director Cameron Breitner acquired a total of 750,000 shares at an average price of $3.14. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.35 million.

Director Cameron Breitner acquired a total of 750,000 shares at an average price of $3.14. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.35 million. What's Happening: On May 22, Petco posted better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

On May 22, Petco posted better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. What Petco Health and Wellness Does: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is a pet health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents, and its partners with approximately 1,423 pet care centers offering pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms.

VirnetX Holding

The Trade: VirnetX Holding Corporation VHC President and CEO Kendall Larsen acquired a total of 1,000 shares at an average price of $4.14. The insider spent around $4,144 to buy those shares.

President and CEO Kendall Larsen acquired a total of 1,000 shares at an average price of $4.14. The insider spent around $4,144 to buy those shares. What's Happening: On April 22, VirnetX Holding announced that it has established an advisory board comprised of four retired senior U.S. Air Force leaders.

On April 22, VirnetX Holding announced that it has established an advisory board comprised of four retired senior U.S. Air Force leaders. What VirnetX Holding Does: VirnetX Holding Corp is engaged in the business of commercializing a portfolio of patents.

Vivakor

The Trade : Vivakor, Inc. VIVK CEO James H. Ballengee acquired a total of 87,402 shares at an average price of $1.29. The insider spent around $113,143 to buy those shares.

: CEO James H. Ballengee acquired a total of 87,402 shares at an average price of $1.29. The insider spent around $113,143 to buy those shares. What's Happening : On May 9, Vivakor regained compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

: On May 9, Vivakor regained compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. What Vivakor Does: Vivakor Inc is a socially responsible operator, acquirer and developer of technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry, as well as related environmental solutions.

