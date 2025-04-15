April 15, 2025 8:26 AM 1 min read

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Progressive And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Rob Sechan of NewEdge Wealth named JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM as his final trade.

On Friday, JPMorgan Chase reported quarterly earnings of $5.07 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.62 per share. The firm also reported quarterly sales of $46.014 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $44.111 billion.

Sarat Sethi of DCLA picked Morgan Stanley MS.

On Friday, Morgan Stanley reported a first-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $2.60, up from $2.02 a year ago and beating the consensus of $2.21. Net earnings increased to $4.16 billion from $3.14 billion.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners recommended FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI.

FTAI Aviation is expected to announce its financial results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 30.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named The Progressive Corporation PGR, an insurance company.

Lending support to his choice, Barclays analyst Alex Scott, on Friday, raised the price target on the stock from $285 to $297.

Price Action:

  • JPMorgan shares fell 0.6% to close at $234.72 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley shares gained 0.9% to close at $109.11 during Monday's session.
  • FTAI Aviation shares gained 0.2% to close at $99.07 on Monday.
  • Progressive gained 1.1% to settle at $278.56 during Monday's session.

Image: Shutterstock

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

