Franklin Street Properties And 2 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones index closed lower by around 100 points on Monday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Wag! Group

The Trade: Wag! Group Co. PET Director Brian Yee acquired a total of 3,500 shares an average price of $2.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7,030..

Director Brian Yee acquired a total of 3,500 shares an average price of $2.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7,030.. What’s Happening: On Feb. 14, Wag Group posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

On Feb. 14, Wag Group posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. What Wag! Group Does: Wag Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent Pet Caregivers to connect with pet parents.

FlexShopper

The Trade : FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY Director T Scott King acquired a total of 25,000 shares at at an average price of $1.17. To acquire these shares, it cost around $29,250.

: Director T Scott King acquired a total of 25,000 shares at at an average price of $1.17. To acquire these shares, it cost around $29,250. What’s Happening : On Nov. 14, FlexShopper reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

: On Nov. 14, FlexShopper reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What FlexShopper Does: FlexShopper Inc is a financial technology company engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Franklin Street Properties

The Trade : Franklin Street Properties Corp. FSP Director Brian N Hansen acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.33. The insider spent around $116,320 to buy those shares.

: Director Brian N Hansen acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.33. The insider spent around $116,320 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : On Feb. 26, Franklin Street Properties posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.

: On Feb. 26, Franklin Street Properties posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. What Franklin Street Properties Does: Franklin Street Properties Corp is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on commercial real estate investments in office markets and currently operate in only one segment: real estate operations.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here